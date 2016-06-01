Ellis to head security at Republican Convention

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County Sheriff-elect Gordon Ellis will be in charge of security at the Republican National Convention July 17-21 in Cleveland.

Ellis has been appointed Dual Status Commander for military support of local authorities by the United States Secretary of Defense.

According to a press release given to the Brown County Press, “As Dual-Status Commander, General Ellis will be responsible for coordinating all elements of the military task force assigned to support civil authorities in providing security for the convention. The task force includes security forces, homeland response forces, logistical support forces and other unique special capability forces.”

Ellis will be in charge of both Ohio National Guard troops and members of the active duty military. General Ellis is the first Ohio National Guard officer to be appointed to this role in the State of Ohio….

