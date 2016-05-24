Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125

By Kelly Cantwell –

A May 22 crash involving a motorcycle left one woman dead and two people injured.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Tyler Elliott, 33 of Georgetown, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet pick-up truck eastbound on state Route 125 when Sharon Johnson, 48 of New Richmond, began turning left onto Sugartree Road.

Johnson was driving a 2010 Honda Goldwing with a passenger, Marlene Porterfield, 61 of New Richmond.

Johnson was struck by Elliott around 6:20 p.m. , which caused both Johnson and Porterfield to be ejected. Porterfield was pronounced deceased at the scene. Johnson was transported to University Hospital by UC Air Care with serious injuries and Elliott was transported to Clermont Mercy Hospital by Bethel-Tate EMS with minor injuries, the release states.

Johnson and Porterfield were wearing helmets and protective gear and Elliott was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the OSHP.