Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125

By Kelly Cantwell –
A May 22 crash involving a motorcycle left one woman dead and two people injured.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Tyler Elliott, 33 of Georgetown, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet pick-up truck eastbound on state Route 125 when Sharon Johnson, 48 of New Richmond, began turning left onto Sugartree Road.
Johnson was driving a 2010 Honda Goldwing with a passenger, Marlene Porterfield, 61 of New Richmond.
Johnson was struck by Elliott around 6:20 p.m., which caused both Johnson and Porterfield to be ejected. Porterfield was pronounced deceased at the scene. Johnson was transported to University Hospital by UC Air Care with serious injuries and Elliott was transported to Clermont Mercy Hospital by Bethel-Tate EMS with minor injuries, the release states.
Johnson and Porterfield were wearing helmets and protective gear and Elliott was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the OSHP.
2 comments:
Then who was the big guy laying on the side of the road that the police were taking photos of. He was a 250 lb man with shoulder length grey hair, police were taking close up photos of him and emt was getting a bag of fluid ready for an iv? I’m confused I went past this accident rt after it happened. The guy down was no way 33. He was at least in is 50’s and another friend went past the accident after we did and said he saw a guy too and they were doing cpr on him.
That wasn’t a guy ..that was the 61 year old woman who was killed in the accident