Harlem Wizards return to Western Brown

The Harlem Wizards will return to Western Brown High School 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Wizards are a group of basketball players who travel all over the United States and China. They entertain people of all ages with tricks, skills and showmanship. They help communities raise money for projects and sports teams.

Money raised from the event will benefit the Mt. Orab Youth Basketball Association. The Mt. Orab Women’s club will be in charge of concessions and the Mt. Orab Heartbreakers U12 Fast Pitch Softball team will be selling merchandise.

The team that will take on the wizards will be made up of teachers, principals, business owners and past alumni. Team rosters will be announced towards the end of November.

Advanced sale tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. Any remaining tickets, if there are any, will be sold at the gate for $10 to students and $12 for adults.

Ticket order forms were sent out Oct. 30 to all Mt. Orab Elementary, Mt. Orab Middle and Hamersville students. Order forms will also be available at Western Brown High School and Southern Hills Joint Vocational School.

In addition, tickets may be ordered online and paid for via credit card at www.harlemwizards.thundertix.com. All tickets ordered online will be placed in will-call and can be picked up the night of the game. A receipt is necessary to pick up your tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased at Merchant’s Bank in Mt. Orab and Ron Kallam Insurance in Georgetown. The group will be offering a date at Mt. Orab Kroger during one weekend in November to purchase tickets. Those with any questions should call 513-305-5481 or 937-213-2037 or visit the Mt. Orab Youth Basketball Association on Facebook for any updates.