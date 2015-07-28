Tournament raises $4,500 for autism

MT. ORAB — The second kickball tournament to benefit autism awareness was held on July 25 at the Mt. Orab softball fields and, according to organizers, the tournament was a rousing success.

After last year’s inaugural event, the tournament was back this year with even better organization and many teams and people returning for another go to win for pride and donate money to a good cause.

“It went really well. It was really well organized this year, so we were really excited about that,” said Emily Ernst, an employee of the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Ernst said the tournament had raised around $4,500, all of which will be donated to the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati. According to the tournament’s Facebook page, the tournament raised $3,150 for autism awareness in 2014.

This year’s tournament was won by Zoe Bird’s Bunch. The team consists of Seth Tracy, Chris Tracy, Nathan Wallace, Lee Gallenstein, Wesley Doss, Christopher Burrows, Andrea Tracy, Allison Tolle, Morgan Swolsky, Cheryl Tracy, PJ Canter and Joe Dennis.

The tournament was organized for Ernst’s daughter Zoe, who was diagnosed with autism.

The second annual kickball tournament for autism awareness was held in Mt. Orab on July 25. From left, Mackenzie Carrington, Jenny Andrews, Emily Ernst, Zoe Ernst, and Gunner Ernst. Daniel Karell | Civitas Media Brad Zurbuch and Sue Arn pose for a picture. Daniel Karell | Civitas Media

By Daniel Karell dkarell@civitasmedia.com