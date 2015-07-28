Tournament raises $4,500 for autism

Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility
Sports

Tournament raises $4,500 for autism

About

Written by News Democrat 1 Comment

MT. ORAB — The second kickball tournament to benefit autism awareness was held on July 25 at the Mt. Orab softball fields and, according to organizers, the tournament was a rousing success.

After last year’s inaugural event, the tournament was back this year with even better organization and many teams and people returning for another go to win for pride and donate money to a good cause.

“It went really well. It was really well organized this year, so we were really excited about that,” said Emily Ernst, an employee of the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Ernst said the tournament had raised around $4,500, all of which will be donated to the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati. According to the tournament’s Facebook page, the tournament raised $3,150 for autism awareness in 2014.

This year’s tournament was won by Zoe Bird’s Bunch. The team consists of Seth Tracy, Chris Tracy, Nathan Wallace, Lee Gallenstein, Wesley Doss, Christopher Burrows, Andrea Tracy, Allison Tolle, Morgan Swolsky, Cheryl Tracy, PJ Canter and Joe Dennis.

The tournament was organized for Ernst’s daughter Zoe, who was diagnosed with autism.

The second annual kickball tournament for autism awareness was held in Mt. Orab on July 25. From left, Mackenzie Carrington, Jenny Andrews, Emily Ernst, Zoe Ernst, and Gunner Ernst.
http://newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/web1_Kickball2-DanielKarell-1.jpgThe second annual kickball tournament for autism awareness was held in Mt. Orab on July 25. From left, Mackenzie Carrington, Jenny Andrews, Emily Ernst, Zoe Ernst, and Gunner Ernst. Daniel Karell | Civitas Media

Brad Zurbuch and Sue Arn pose for a picture.
http://newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/web1_Kickball1-DanielKarell-.jpgBrad Zurbuch and Sue Arn pose for a picture. Daniel Karell | Civitas Media

Zoe Bird’s Bunch won the kickball tournament for autism awareness in Mt. Orab. Members of the team included Seth Tracy, Chris Tracy, Nathan Wallace, Lee Gallenstein, Wesley Doss, Christopher Burrows, Andrea Tracy, Allison Tolle, Morgan Swolsky, Cheryl Tracy, PJ Canter and Joe Dennis.
http://newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/web1_IMG_1060.jpgZoe Bird’s Bunch won the kickball tournament for autism awareness in Mt. Orab. Members of the team included Seth Tracy, Chris Tracy, Nathan Wallace, Lee Gallenstein, Wesley Doss, Christopher Burrows, Andrea Tracy, Allison Tolle, Morgan Swolsky, Cheryl Tracy, PJ Canter and Joe Dennis. Courtesy Photo

By Daniel Karell

dkarell@civitasmedia.com

Reach Daniel Karell at 937-378-6161. Follow him on Twitter @GNDKarell

One comment:

  1. I am so happy to see this, I used to work with Zoe as a teacher at Autry Learning Center. She’s one of the best people I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to have been in her life! Proud of you Zo, Love always Miss Lisa 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat